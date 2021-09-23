Regina on board for Vijay Sethupathi's web series with Raj and DK!

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is pitted against Vijay Sethupathi in the show and Raashi Khanna also plays a key character.

It's well known that Vijay Sethupathi is acting in a Pan-India web series directed by The Family Man duo Raj and DK. The latest update is that actress Regina Cassandra has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the web show.

While Shahid Kapoor has almost completed his portions, Vijay Sethupathi, Regina, and Raashi are shooting for their portions now.

Just like The Family Man, Raj and DK have roped in many talented actors from the South for their new show.

Raj and DK are yet to announce the platform on which the show will be aired. The show will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.