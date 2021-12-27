Registration for teens' vaccination to begin on Cowin App from Jan 1

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Registration process for adolescents' vaccination on Cowin App will begin from January 1, Cowin Platform Chief Dr R.S. Sharma said on Monday.

Eligible teens can register themselves on the Cowin app through their Aadhar Card and school IDs.

The registration process will begin from January 1 for teens using their Aadhar Card. He informed that those who do not have Aadhar Cards can register with their school IDs. One more option for the vaccine registration has been made available on the app. All options will be operational from January 1.