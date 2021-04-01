Rekha gifts Neha Kakkar Kanjivaram saree as wedding gift

The actress said a saree was the "most beautiful attire" someone could wear, which is why she decided to present the newly-married singer with a saree.

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Veteran actress Rekha gifted singer Neha Kakkar a beautiful Kanjivaram saree when they met on the set of the singing reality show "Indian Idol 12" recently.

"It's always said whenever you meet someone newly-wed you should pour them with your blessings. I believe a saree is one of the most beautiful attire someone can don. So, I decided to gift Neha a saree only," she said.

Neha was deeply touched by the gift and said that the saree will always be special for her.

"This saree is a blessing which I have received from Rekha ma'am and this would always be very special to me. Everyone has been in awe of Rekha ma'am, and I am one meeting her. Receiving a gift from her is so special. I can't describe in words how happy I am," she said.

Neha tied the knot with musician Rohanpreet Singh last October in an elaborate wedding.

The atmosphere on the show turned light when Rekha joked about not being invited to Neha's wedding.

"I have met Rohan earlier then also you didn't invite me to your wedding". To which Neha replied: "If I knew you know me, I would have definitely invited you at my wedding."

Indian Idol 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

anj/vnc