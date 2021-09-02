Release date for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' delayed

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Sony has pounced on a new release date for its upcoming supernatural comedy 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', pushing the blockbuster sequel from November 11 to November 19.



As per Variety, this minor shift came minutes after Paramount took 'Top Gun: Maverick' off its November 19 spot and delayed the Tom Cruise tentpole to 2022.

With the absence of the action-packed 'Top Gun: Maverick', Sony has secured IMAX and premium large format screens for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

During the pandemic, IMAX and Dolby theaters have seen a lift in box office revenues because moviegoers have wanted to see new films, at least the ones they have deemed worthy of leaving their couch, in the best possible quality.

Sony has postponed 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' several times amid the COVID-19 crisis, but the studio has remained determine to keep the film on the big screen even as it nixed theatrical plans for its 'Cinderella' remake, the animated adventure 'Hotel Transylvania 4', Tom Hanks' drama 'Greyhound', and several others.

Being the only major studio that doesn't have its own streaming service, Sony licensed these movies to digital players like Netflix and Amazon.

Jason Reitman directed 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' will follow the events of 1984's 'Ghostbusters' and 1989's 'Ghostbusters II'. The upcoming installment will pick up 30 years later and will center on a family that moves to a small town. There, they discover their connection to the iconic ghost-catching business.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will be reprising their roles from the original film, while Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd have joined the cast.

Jason Reitman's father Ivan Reitman directed the first 'Ghostbusters' movie, which was a supernatural comedy starring Murray, Aykroyd and Ramis as ghost-catching parapsychologists. (ANI)

