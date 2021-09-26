Release date of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj', 'Shamshera', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Yash Raj Films on Sunday announced the release dates of its big-budget films.

As per a statement, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar-starrer 'Prithviraj' is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 21, 2022. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.



'Bunty Aur Babli 2' starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari will release on November 19, 2021. The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit film of the same name. The first part starred Rani opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Ranveer Singh's fans will surely have a great start to 2022 as the actor's film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is set to release on February 25. In the movie, Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Sanju', is also all set to return to the silver screen after almost three years. His film 'Shamshera' will release on March 18, 2022. Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of the movie. He will also be seen sharing screen space with his ladylove Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)

