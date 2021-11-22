Release date of multi-starrer 'Aankh Micholi' out now

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who features in 'Aankh Micholi', took to his Twitter handle to share the release date of the movie. He wrote, "Tareek pe tareek! @umeshkshukla #aankhmicholi in theaters 13th May 2022."'Aankh Micholi', which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, revolves around a family of misfits with a crazily entertaining storyline.The upcoming film has been directed by Umesh Shukla, who is known for helming movies like 'OMG: Oh My God', '102 Not Out' and 'Dhoondte Reh Jaoge', among others.The movie has been written by Jitendra Parmar and the music of the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar.'Aankh Micholi' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios. The film will arrive in cinemas on May 13, 2022. (ANI)