Release of 'Blue Sattai' Maran's 'Anti-Indian' postponed to Dec 10

Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) The release of film reviewer-turned-director 'Blue Sattai' Maran's Tamil film, 'Anti-Indian', has now been postponed to December 10.

The eagerly awaited film was originally scheduled to hit screens on December 3.

Sources close to the unit say that the team has chosen to postpone the film's release in the wake of severe thunderstorms that Tamil Nadu has been experiencing over the last few days.