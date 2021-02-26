Releases Galore: Check, Akshara, Kshanakshanam

Nithin starrer ‘Check’ is the major film that hits the screens today. Known for weaving intelligent thrillers, director Chandrasekhar Yeleti has collaborated with Nithin for this film. The film is primarily set in prison but it also partly sports drama.

Rakul Preet Singh is a lawyer in the film. For Priya Prakash, this is a debut in Telugu films. Nithin has done enough promotions to create buzz around it and trade pundits are expecting a good opening for this thriller.