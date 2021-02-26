Releases Galore: Check, Akshara, Kshanakshanam

Nithin starrer ‘Check’ is the major film that hits the screens today. Known for weaving intelligent thrillers, director Chandrasekhar Yeleti has collaborated with Nithin for this film. The film is primarily set in prison but it also partly sports drama.
Rakul Preet Singh is a lawyer in the film. For Priya Prakash, this is a debut in Telugu films. Nithin has done enough promotions to create buzz around it and trade pundits are expecting a good opening for this thriller.
Actress Nandita Swetha starrer ‘Akshara’ and Uday Shankar starrer ‘Kshana Kshanam’ are the other notable releases this Friday. Nandita Swetha’sAkshara’deals with the business mafia in the education world, while ‘Kshana Kshanam’ is a thriller.
Other films like ‘April 28na Emi Jarigindi’, ‘Anguleeka’, ‘70MM’, and ‘Lawyer Vishanath’ are also testing their luck at the box-office.
