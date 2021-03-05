Releasing Today: A1 Express, Shaadi Mubarak

The first Friday of March is seeing a rush of new releases. Nearly 10 films are trying to gain our attention this weekend.

Chief among them are Sundeep Kishan’s ‘A1 Express’, Mogali Rekulu fame RK Sagar starrer ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, and Raj Tarun’s ‘Power Play’.

Sundeep Kishan has done a sports drama in his career for the first time and the actor is sounding quite confident in this film. He has put in a lot of hard work as well. ‘A1 Express’ is also carrying good buzz.