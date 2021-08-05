Reliance Animation develops 'Bhaiyyaji Balwan' for Disney Kids

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Set in the quaint town of Gomtipur, 'Bhaiyyaji Balwan' follows the titular Bhaiyyajis fun-filled adventures and his sharp-witted ways of handling tricky situations. This latest animation series brings in storytelling with loads of 'masti', a hint of magic and a dash of action.

Reliance Animation has teamed up with the Disney Kids Network to develop 'Bhaiyyaji Balwan' for the local audience with a 'desi' look and feel.

Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation, shares more about it and says: "We have been working for a while to develop shows which have a local look and feel. With the unique narrative of ‘Bhaiyyaji Balwan', we hope to win the hearts of young audiences across the country. We are glad to associate with the Disney team in India who have been in the forefront of bringing relatable and wonderful stories for Indian kids and families. I am sure the character and storytelling will be loved by the target audience and the show will be popular in no time."

These days, when children have lots of options, this show can let them explore the world of a little child who roams around in the village helping the residents and spends the entire day in merrymaking.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, throws more light on the vision behind the IP, and says: "Reliance Animation is widening its horizons and engaging with kids in India and abroad. It is wonderful to see the growth of homegrown IPs and with 'Bhaiyyaji Balwan' we are proud to be associated with Disney Kids Network."

Sarkar said: It's the reflection of the effort, skill and passion of the leadership and talent who have set a new benchmark for animation in India. After signing this show with Disney channels in India, we are proud to get associated with the leading global kids' networks, namely, Viacom, Disney, Warner Media and Discovery."

--IANS

ila/srb