Religious places, schools from class 6 onwards to open in Jharkhand

A decision in this regard has been taken in the meeting of the Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority which was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Ranchi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has decided that religious places for devotees and schools from class 6 onwards will be opened in the state.

An official release said, "the permission has been given for the entry of devotees at all religious places. The classes of 6 to 8 standard will also be opened".

The Jharkhand government has already allowed opening of classes from 9 to 12 standard.

It will be mandatory for all the concerned persons like priests, pandas, imams, pastors etc to take at least one vaccine dose against Covid-19.

A maximum of 100 persons will be able to enter in an hour through e-pass at religious places identified by the District Magistrate such as Baba Dham Temple in Deoghar. People will be permitted to gather at the religious places at 50 per cent capacity of the place.

However entry of a person below 18 years of age will be prohibited. Social distancing will be mandatory and without the mask people will not be allowed to enter.

Offline classes have already been permitted for all years of undergraduate and postgraduate education in the colleges. Now, in an important decision, offline classes were allowed in the schools for classes 6 to 8. Further, all sports activities have been allowed without spectators while bars and restaurants can open till 11 p.m.

Further, the government has also given permission for construction of Durga Puja pandals with guidelines. There will be a ban on the entry of devotees in the pandal, on the gathering of more than 50 per cent of the capacity or more than 25 persons (whichever is less) at a time in the pandal.

The maximum height of the idol will be 5 feet. There will be no archway or reception gate. The pandal will not be based on any theme. The pandal will be surrounded on three sides. Bhog or prasad (offering) will not be distributed.

Invitation cards will not be distributed by the worship committees. Bright lighting will be restricted except when required.

Cultural programs like Garba, Dandiya etc will be banned. Entry of persons below 18 years of age is not permitted. There will be no food stall or cart nearby. There will be no immersion procession.

Immersion will be done at the place identified by the district administration.

No person shall be without a mask in the pandal at any time.

