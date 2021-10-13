Remembering Kishore Kumar: 5 remakes of late legendary singer's iconic songs

Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly and fondly remembered as 'Kishore Da', the versatile singer died at the age of 58 on October 13, 1987, but his memories are still etched in people's hearts.Other than being one of the most accomplished singers of his time, he was also a screenwriter, actor, composer, director, and producer.Paying an ode to the evergreen cinema gem on his 34th death anniversary, here are a few of his iconic songs that have been remade in Bollywood films:1. 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas': The song from the 1973 cult classic 'Blackmail' starring Dharmendra, Rakhee, and Shatrughan Sinha is still considered one of the best songs of Kishore Kumar's career.The music of the song was given by legendary duo Kalyanji-Anandji with lyrics from Rajendra Krishan. The song went on to be so popular that it was recreated two times- once by Abhijit Vaghani in the 2016 film 'Wajah Tum Ho', and the other one from the 2019 movie of the same track name, which starred Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.2. 'Dil Me Choopa Lunga': This is one of the most evergreen songs from the 70s sung by Kishore Kumar for the 1977 movie 'Darling Darling' directed by Gogi Anand and starring Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman in lead roles.The music of the film was composed by R. D. Burman, while the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi. The song was re-used for the 2016 romantic film 'Wajah Tum Ho' that was sung by Armaan Malik and starred Sana Khan and Gurmeet Choudhary in the lead roles.3. 'Dil Kya Kare': The song belongs to the 1975 Indian romantic drama film 'Julie' directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan and written by Chakrapani. The cult classic was also a musical blockbuster, with award-winning music by Rajesh Roshan which won him the Filmfare Award for the year.The track was recreated for the 2017 romantic film 'Kaabil' starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.4. 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala': Who doesn't know about this popular track sung by Kishore Kumar from the 1978 blockbuster movie 'Don' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. The soundtrack of the film was composed by the duo Kalyanji Anandji and the lyrics were written by Anjaan and Indeevar.For 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala', Kishore gave his voice for Amitabh while Lata Mangeshkar for Zeenat. Both the legendary actors received accolades at Filmfare that year for the track. The track was remixed by DJ Suketu for the 2006 remake film of the same name starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.5. 'Bachna Hai Haseeno': The iconic song sung by Kishore Kumar belongs to the 1977 Indian musical drama film 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen' starring Rishi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles.The song 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' was one of the biggest chart-busters of that time and was the title of the film produced by Yash Chopra Films in 2007 starring Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.The original soundtrack was composed by R. D. Burman and lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The song was used as the title track for the 2007 film too. (ANI)