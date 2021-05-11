Remembering 'Lal Salaam' as Gouri Amma becomes a memory

As the revolutionary becomes a memory, here is a story that connects her to Mollywood, in a way. Her life was said to be the inspiration for the 1990 movie Lal Salaam , directed by Venu Nagavalli.

Kerala is paying homage to the legendary Communist leader K R Gouri Amma, who passed away on May 11. She was the second longest-serving MLA in the Kerala Assembly and the longest-serving woman minister in the state.

The movie had three main characters, Sakhavu Stephen played by Mohanlal, Sakhavu D K Antony played by Murali and Sakhavu Sethulakshmi played by Geetha. These characters were reportedly inspired by three well-known Communist leaders, Varghese Vaidyan, T V Thomas and K R Gouri Amma respectively.

Interestingly, the movie was scripted by Cherian Kalpakavady, who was Varghese Vaidyan’s son.

Lal Salaam became a blockbuster hit and has now a cult status.

There was also a movie titled Chief Minister K R Gowthami, directed by Babu Raj or Babu Cherthala, that came out in 1994 and Geetha played the title role. The movie became controversial as there were reports that the title suggested it has been inspired from K R Gouri Amma.