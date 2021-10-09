Remo D'Souza beats Raghav Juyal in push-ups challenge on 'Dance+ 6'

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Choreographer Remo D'Souza and host Raghav Juyal were seen engaging in a fun workout challenge where Raghav tried to woo Shakti Mohan with his quirky style and funny banter with Remo on 'Dance+ 6'.

Humorously teasing Raghav for his constant attempts to impress Shakti, Remo initiated a challenge saying: "Raghav, I have seen you trying to woo Shakti for a few years, but eventually nothing comes out of it and that hurts me since I consider you my own. But then I wondered why should Shakti even consider you; can't put my finger on that one good thing that would impress her. So I have decided it is time to make you more attractive; everyone here is fit and has six pack abs, it is your turn now!"