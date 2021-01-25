Remo DSouza post angioplasty: Dancing my way to recovery

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Remo DSouza, who was admitted to hospital recently after suffering cardiac problems, on Monday revealed that he is dancing his way to recovery.

DSouza took to Instagram to share a video that shows him dancing as part of his ongoing treatment.

"Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life. Thank you my amazing team of doctors... you guys are great @lizelleremodsouza @kokilabenhospital #cardiacrehab Dancing my way to full recovery," he wrote with the video.