Remo D'Souza, wife Lizelle team up with Suuraj Sinngh to produce digital content

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle are all set to don producer hats again as they are collaborating with Suuraj Sinngh to entertain the OTT audiences with their unique content.



The trio has come together to make multiple content-driven projects for the web which will include web shows, original films and other shows promising unique and entertaining stories.

Talking about his venture into the web world and collaborating with Suuraj, Remo shared, "OTT has opened up space for more entertainment and both Lizelle and I have been watching and consuming a lot of content in the lockdown and we think we have cracked what would be great content for web release."

"Suuraj and me have known each other for a long time now and when we discussed this thought with him, we realised that we have the same vision and immediately decided to collaborate. We have a variety of unique concepts that we are working on and we will be announcing them soon," Remo added.

Lizelle, who has been keenly following the digital space and content on the web, also shared that the trio is excited about this collaboration and have locked some "really exciting projects!"

Meanwhile, Suuraj, who recently announced a refreshing director-actor pair with his film 'The Last Hurrah' is looking forward to this next big step into the web world.

Talking about the same, he shared, "I must say that it is rare to find someone who thinks just like you and when I met Remo and Lizelle at a social gathering and we got talking, I was sure that we need to join hands and create something together."

Having an eye for good content and talent, the producers are currently working on many stories and will announce their projects soon. (ANI)

