Remya Nambeesan: I've no inhibition to play a mom!

While interacting with the media in Chennai, actress Remya Nambeesan said: "I've no inhibition to play a mom in films. Life is too short to plan too much. We planned a lot for our film Plan Panni Pannanum but the release has been postponed again. People who had planned a lot of things had no other go but to be with the flow in this pandemic. If I like my role and the script, I'm game for the film. Be it Sethupathi , my upcoming films Endravathu Oru Naal and another one with Prabhu Deva, I had no such inhibitions".

She recently completed twenty-one years in the film industry. "I've started as a child artist. Feels very happy that I could survive this long here in the industry", she added.

In the upcoming multiple award-winning films, Endravathu Oru Naal, Remya plays a village woman and has paired opposite Viddharth. "Endravathu Oru Naal is my first proper rural script in Tamil. I liked the core theme of the film and the way the director has narrated the script. It's an emotional film", she said.

"The body language and Tamil slang were difficult but managed to an extent", said the actress.

Endravathu Oru Naal is all set to be directly premiered on Zee Tamil this October 3. Produced by The Theatre People, Vetri Duraisamy, son of Saidai Duraisamy has directed the film.