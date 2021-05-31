Renault Nissan workers to boycott work till Covid measures are taken

In a statement issued here, Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS) said, its Executive Committee considered the apprehension of workers about their safety and not wanting to risk their lives.

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) The workers union at the Franco-Japanese joint venture plant Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd has decided not to report for duty on Monday till Covid-19 safety measures are put in place.

According to the Union, the company management was not inclined to reduce production by cutting down the footfalls to maintain the social distance inside the plant.

The Union said, social distance is not maintained in the car plant's body shop conveyor line.

That apart, the management did not give the Union any acceptance to their demand of rehabilitation measures for the family members of the workers who died due to the Covid-19 and with respect to the medical treatment for affected workers.

"So far 200 workers alone have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine and they also have not developed immunity. The union's request for operating line 1 in 3 shifts and line 2 in 2 shifts so as to ensure social distancing through reduced footfall, has not been accepted by the management," RNITS has written to the company management.

Last week, the RNITS had declared an indefinite boycott of work from May 26 onwards till Covid-19 safety measures are implemented in the factory.

"Five workers have died and about 850 have been infected with the coronavirus at Renault Nissan Automotive since last year," K. Balaji Krishnan, President RITS had earlier told IANS.

Later Renault Nissan Automotive decided to close down the plant for five days -- May 26 to May 30- and restart production on May 31.

