Renowned ad, theatre doyen Burjor Patel passes away at 91

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Veteran advertising and theatre personality Burjor Patel, passed away here on Tuesday, his family announced.

He was 91 and the end came mainly due to old age.

Patel was the husband of the late theatre actress Ruby Patel and father of well-known TV actress Shernaz Patel, son mediaperson Marzban, and another daughter Feeroza.