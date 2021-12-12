Replay: Pankit Thakker wants to work with Ekta Kapoor again

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actor Pankit Thakker, who started his career in 2001 with Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii' as the protagonist, wishes to work with the TV czarina again.

He says: "All that I am today is because Ekta Kapoor noticed me and gave me a chance to start my career as a hero, and I hope to work with Ekta in one of her shows in the coming future. In all the roles I have played till date, I have been able to achieve acclaim and appreciation as an actor, and I am thankful to all the producers I have worked with who have all given me diverse roles and trusted my abilities to perform them.