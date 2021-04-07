Republic teaser becomes a smash hit!

Several leading stars of Tollywood also heaped praise on the teaser, Deva Katta’s writing, and Sai Tej’s dialogue delivery.

The teaser of ‘Republic’ is minting views on YouTube. Starring Sai Tej in a powerful role, this political thriller has clicked with everyone due to its powerful dialogues written by director Deva Katta.

The dialogues reflect the current state of the murky political atmosphere. No wonder that the teaser has already garnered 10 million views (in just 36 hours).

After the ‘Vakeel Saab’ trailer, this is the promo that is attracting huge views.

‘Republic’ stars Ramya Krishna in a politician’s role. The film has music by Mani Sharma. Produced by J Bhagawan and Pullarao, ‘Republic’ is slated to hit the screens in June.

