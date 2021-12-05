Resident doctors at Delhi's RML hospital to boycott emergency services from Monday

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The resident doctors of Delhi's top Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have announced to boycott the emergency services in the hospital from Monday to intensify the protest against the repeated delay in the NEET PG 2021.

The resident doctors' association in the top five hospitals -- RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, LNJP Hospital and GTB hospital -- have been protesting against the delay in the NEET PG 2021 and have boycotted the OPD services from November 27. The OPD services in these hospitals have largely been affected. As the withdrawal of OPD services didn't bring any concrete response from the authorities, the RDAs of the RML hospital started boycotting all the routine services like Special Clinics, IPDs, Elective OTS from December 3.