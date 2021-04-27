'Rettaisuzhi' and 'Aan Devathai' director Thamira passes away

Director Thamira who made films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai succumbed to COVID19. He was under treatment at Maya Hospital in Ashok Pillar, Chennai.

Thamira had a dream launch in Tamil. His debut film Rettaisuzhi was produced by director Shankar and two legendary filmmakers K Balachander and Bharathiraja played pivotal characters in the film. The film also had Anjali and Aari but unfortunately bombed at the box office.

After much struggle, he made Aan Devathai with Samuthirakani and Ramya Pandian. The film had received mixed reviews but failed to make big money at the box office.

Sources say that Thamira was working on a script but unfortunately passed away today morning.