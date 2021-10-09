Revathy becomes busy as an actor and director

Revathy has announced that she will direct her next, The Last Hurrah, with Kajol in the lead.

“Looking forward to shaping a character I have carried with me for more than 7 years,” writes Revathy about her directorial venture.

Just a few days before Revathy had shared the poster of her next film in Malayalam as an actor, titled Bhoothakaalam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan. Shane Nigam is playing the male lead in Bhoothakaalam.