Revisiting some iconic dialogues of Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary

The late Indian actor, director, and producer are considered one of the most successful actors in the history of Bollywood. Widely proclaimed as the 'showman' of Indian cinema, Kapoor left a strong imprint in each one of his fans with his exemplary persona, that even his mere presence could single-handedly brighten up the scenes. Be it using wit, humour, or grump, he was a true master of art whose versatility amazed the viewers.His impeccable performances made him indispensable to filmmakers and helped him in being a part of some iconic creations by legendary directors.On the occasion of his first death anniversary, here is a look back at some of his iconic dialogues from the movies that made him an irrepressible star:1. Main markar bhi na mar saka ... aur na hi jeekar jee sakta hoon (I did not die even after being dead ... and neither can I live being alive), Deewana:- The dialogue from the 1992 romantic drama 'Deewana' has been one of the most exemplary lines in the horizon of India cinema. The film also marked megastar Shah Rukh Khan's entry in Bollywood. The romantic drama accumulated major titles at Filmfare Awards.2. Garmi mein garam chai, thandak pahunchati hai (In the heat, hot tea brings coolness), Bobby:- The memorable dialogue with which all the tea lovers could relate, is from Rishi Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Bobby'. The romantic movie directed by Raj Kapoor, stars his son, Rishi Kapoor, in his first leading role, opposite Dimple Kapadia in her debut role. The film became the top-grossing Indian hit of 1973, the second-top-grossing hit of the 1970s at the Indian box office, and one of the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.3. Bikte toh sabhi hai ... kuch paiso se kuch jazbaat se (Everyone sells ... some for money and some for emotions), D-Day:- The another iconic dialogue of Rishi Kapoor is from 2013 released action-thriller movie D-Day. This movie is also a special flick for movie maniacs as it also stars late iconic star Irfan Khan. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film bagged several accolades including two Filmfares under its belt.4. Ek din gaaliyon ka shor taaliyon ki goonj mein chup jayega (One day the noise of scolding will hide behind the noise of appreciation), Patiala House:- The dialogue is from the 2011 sports drama 'Patiala House' directed by Nikkhil Advani and starring Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.5. Pyar karne wale aitbaar ka certificate nahi maangte (People in love don't ask for a trusted certificate), Karz:- The dialogue is from the all-time cult classic movie 'Karz'. The 1980 movie directed by Subhash Ghai, starring Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim as leads, also starring Simi Garewal, in the critically acclaimed role of Kamini Verma, the murderous wife from the past life, which won her a Filmfare nomination.6. Jaane se pehle, ek akhiri baar milna kyu zaroori hota hai? (Before leaving, why is it necessary to meet one last time), Love Aaj Kal:- The dialogues that emphasize the importance of last goodbyes is from the 2009 romantic hit 'Love Aaj Kal' netted 669 million (USD 9.4 million) in India. It was declared a super hit by Box Office India, grossing 890 million (USD 12 million).Rishi married actor Neetu Singh, with who he had worked within several films, on January 22, 1980. They both share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The couple also starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others. (ANI)