Rewind: Big B looks back as 'KBC' completes 1,000 episodes

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan talks about his journey on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' as the show completes a thousand episodes on December 3.

He says: "This year the show completes 1,000 episodes, and I couldn't be happier. I believe this is the most generous show and it continues to give to the contestants, audiences and to all of us associated with it - be it 'Gyaan', 'Dhan' or 'Sammaan' (Knowledge, wealth, respect). Each season of KBC has been a learning for me and to be with the team, the contestants who come from different parts of our country and to interact with them is a joy. I hope that this show continues to create history just like it has, in every way."