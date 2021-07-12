Reyhna Pandit: Being trolled for a negative role means you're doing a wonderful job

Reyhna, who plays the telly-vamp Aaliya in the daily soap "Kumkum Bhagya", said: "To be honest, I really don't give a heed to trolls. In fact, when someone trolls or abuses you because they hate your negative character, it means you are doing a wonderful job as an actor. So, it really doesn't bother me but pushes me to continue working hard. However, having said that, I really don't pay much attention to trolls."

Quizzed about the experience of playing a negative character on the screen, the actress replied: "To be honest, I don't see if my character is positive or negative. I just consider it as a character that I need to portray to the fullest of my potential and I give my best every day. I am quite happy playing a negative role in Kumkum Bhagya. Aaliya is quite different. She has various shades. Negative roles also have their edge and are challenging to play, so I am truly enjoying it."

"Kumkum Bhagya" saw a two-year leap recently, and there have been changes in Aaliya's character. "After the leap, my character of Aaliya has changed quite drastically. After losing their fortune, the Mehras are not well to do, they are just about managing things. So, she is not the fashionista or diva she used to be. You'll see her dressed simply. In fact, she used to be politically correct earlier but now she is frustrated with the current scenario, especially with poverty hitting their family," the actress informed.

"However, one thing that hasn't changed in her is that she still loves her family and cares for them. So, she helps out the family whenever she can. You will see her waiting in line to fill water, she will be seen ironing clothes, making food and what not. This is something that you never saw her do, but she will do it for her family," Reyhna added.

Talking about her experience of being a part of the popular TV show, the actress further said: "While the show has been running for over seven years, I actually joined last year after Shikha (Singh) left. The last one year has been a bliss. When I got the opportunity, I was really kicked about it and I said yes immediately. While I was apprehensive about stepping into Shikha's shoes, I guess I've owned the character of Aaliya now and I am really happy. The best part is that the whole Kumkum Bhagya family has also accepted me."

The daily soap "Kumkum Bhagya" airs on Zee TV.

