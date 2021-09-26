Reyhnaa Pandit: I got insecure during the pandemic, learnt to face my fears

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Television actress Reyhnaa Pandit has got candid on the insecurity she faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Reyhnaa says she has learnt how to face her fears and is 'pretty comfortable' with her life now.

Opening up on the same, Reyhnaa said: "The pandemic has taught me a lot of things. I have learned that one does need financial stability to survive such times. To be honest, I felt sad seeing so much pain and agony because people lost jobs and they had no way to get out of these testing times."