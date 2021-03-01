RGCB certifies Aerolyz air steriliser

Thiruvananthapuram, March 1 (IANS) In a path-breaking fight against Covid-19, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Thiruvananthapuram, the national autonomous institute under the Department of Biotechnology, has certified Aerolyz, the patented air steriliser operating in visible light photo-catalytic technology as 100 per cent safe air treatment sterilisation technology for air-conditioned, closed environments.

The certificate, issued by the RGCB states that the tests were performed using the single-pass method according to a modified ISO protocol.

Chandrabhas Narayana, director-RGCB, handed over the certificate Kerala Health Minister, K.K. Shailaja.

To test the efficacy of the product Influenza A, 2009 H1N1-Swine flu, Coronavirus E gene and Coronavirus S gene were fed to the inlet of the sterilizer (AEROLYZ ASR 600) and subsequent air samples of different time intervals were checked for the presence of the pathogen using RT-PCR, endorses RGCB.

"Tests were carried with more than 100 million virus count per milliliter in four-time intervals, in total 80 times and it is concluded that AEROLYZ ASR 600 Air sterilizer is efficient enough to eradicate 100 per cent of Influenza A, 2009 H1N1-Swine flu, Coronavirus E gene, and Coronavirus S gene in a single pass through the equipment," the RGCB certification confirms.

The low energy cascade oxidation technology in Aerolyz makes use of harmless visible light to activate the nano-coated catalyst to vaporize pathogens in the air without emitting any harmful byproducts.

The technology, instead of filtering and storing harmful germs, kills the entire micro-organisms in the air, thereby ensuring a germs-free, healthy environment in any closed, air conditioned ambiances like auditoriums, offices, hospitals, and business spaces.

Aerolyz is a product of Panlys Biosecurity Solutions Ltd., an establishment registered with the Kerala Startup Mission of the Government of Kerala.

The Aerolyz is the result of collective research by Syriac Joseph Palackal, a scientist in synthetic chemistry who developed various catalytic technologies that are protected by 64 US patents from reputed centers in the US and Germany, and K.C. Sanjeev, an entrepreneur who provided machine components to prestigious space projects like the Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan.

