RGV to meet AP Cinematography Minister to discuss ticket price issue

After arguing for a couple of days on Twitter, YouTube, and other sources, Ram Gopal Varma requested the minister to arrange a meeting so that they could discuss in detail.

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Famed director Ram Gopal Varma, who recently engaged in a war of words with Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Nani on social media, will now meet him in person so that they get a chance to discuss the issues faced by the Telugu film industry.

In a series of back-to-back tweets, Varma had criticised the AP government on G.O. 35, on movie ticket prices in the state.

He had confronted Perni Nani which led to their virtual argument that continued for a couple of days on their Twitter timelines.

While the government and the minister cite the reason for bringing in the Government Order as to stop the exploitation of poor people in the name of entertainment, Varma opposed their logic.

Varma, who brought in a number of marketing theories and analyses, stated that Perni Nani was just trying to cover up the unnecessary act of the state government.

--IANS

py/kr