Rhea Chakraborty's note to self: 'You are your own best support'

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared a self appreciation post on social media and said that once "you find yourself, you are winning".

Rhea posted a beautiful video on Instagram, where in the clip she is seen writing a note to "myself".

In the backdrop she is heard saying the lines: "Dear me, thank you for being with me. Thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient. I AM SO proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up baby girl you've got this.. Happy new year.. Your's truly, your inner self."