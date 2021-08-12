Rhea Kapoor gave Shashwat Sachdev his first break in 'Veere Di Wedding'

Talking about his journey from Hollywood to Bollywood, Shashwat said during a chat with IANS: "I started my career when I working in Los Angeles, doing production gigs and producing music that wasn't composed by me. I came to India in 2016, to do a recce to see was I good enough or I would get an opportunity to work here in Mumbai."

The musician met Rhea Kapoor and got his first break in 'Veere Di Wedding'. He elaborated, "After I came here, I met Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor, who had produced 'Aisha' earlier. I did not know a single person in Mumbai. An acquaintance introduced me to her. I played some of my music to her and she really liked it. She gave me an opportunity to compose for her film 'Veere Di Wedding'. I got my first opportunity from Rhea Kapoor."

He continued, "Meanwhile I met the director of 'Phillauri' and composed songs for the film. 'Phillauri' was released first and 'Veere Di Wedding' after that.

Hailing from Jaipur, he started learning music when he was three years old, beginning with Hindustani classical vocals and rhythm. He then went on to train in the Western classical piano during his school days.

Sharing his expertise on classical music, he shared, "Indian classical music comes very naturally to me because I started learning when I was very young. It is a part of how I produce and compose my music. I feel that I do not think of it in a very technical way to use my classical music knowledge in my Bollywood work. I do not try very hard to use it like that. I feel that most of my work has an inclination towards Indian classical music."

Talking about the inspiration behind his music, he expressed, "The basic inspiration behind my music is trying to leave an emotional mark on somebody when they listen to my music."

Shashwat recently released a self-titled lo-fi album 'Sha' helmed by Shivam Malhotra of Malsons Media. Talking about his independent music album, he said, "'Sha' basically started with Shivam, as he is the record label owner I signed up with. He really believed in the sound and it was our dream project. We prepared all our music before the release of our first track and spent all the energies and time planning how to release it."

He continued, "The idea was to introduce a new soundscape which is different from the rest of the independent soundscape. I feel like I want to make and listen to music like that and I know people who want to listen to music like that. I am very happy that people are appreciating it and it's doing great on all platforms. I feel we will hit a 100 million stream with six of our songs and four of them are already released."

Shashwat's upcoming project is John Abraham's film 'Attack'.

