Rhea Kapoor shares her wedding-day 'stomach flips' with pic

The producer of 'Veere Di Wedding' ended the wait on Monday when she shared her first wedding picture with husband Karan Boolani on her official Instagram account.

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Film producer (and Anil and Sunita Kapoor's daughter) Rhea Kapoor's wedding may have excited a paparazzi frenzy, but what was missing was a wedding picture.

She also wrote a heartwarming note to her husband, whom she called her 'best friend'. The couple got married at a private ceremony in the Juhu home of the Kapoors on Saturday, August 14.

In the shared picture, Rhea and Karan look beautiful and elegant in traditional yet simple wedding attires. Karan is seen putting the ring on Rhea's finger.

In her caption, Rhea writes lovingly, expressing her innermost feelings: "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you are my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be.

"I will always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 p.m. before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life ... mine are ..."

Tagged to the post are Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Rhea's siblings Sonam and Harshvarrdhan, and of course, husband Karan.

--IANS

aru/srb