Richa Chadha: It's very convenient to attend various film festivals online

Richa said: "Film festivals have come up with alternative formats and being on the jury for festivals amidst a pandemic is the beginning of a new change.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, film festivals have gone digital. Richa has been part of many esteemed film festivals in the capacity of a jury member before.

She added: "It is very convenient to attend various film festivals online and view great cinema. This was not the case in the pre-pandemic world that required us to travel."

Richa is a known personality in the film festival community and has been a member of the Marrakech Film Festival in 2015 along with Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

She has also been a jury member at the Nara International Film Festival held in Japan in 2016, the short film jury for MAMI in 2017 and this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

--IANS

dc/kr