Richa Chadha met female cops for 'Candy'

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha met female police officers for her upcoming series 'Candy' to understand the balancing act of being a homemaker and working in law enforcement

"Portraying the role of a cop was not easy", said Richa.

She added: "It demanded a very different mental make up. I was lucky enough to hang out with some female cops and understand the dual pressures of managing the needs of the family in the Indian social set up, and working as a law enforcer."