Richa Chadha says podcasts are a popular medium to explore creativity

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has been getting several podcast offers after the success of 'Virus 2062'. She says it is a popular medium to explore her creativity and that it is only set to grow in the Indian market.

Speaking on this, Richa says, "I am an artiste always on the lookout for newer mediums to explore myself. When 'Virus 2062' happened for me, I went in with the mindset of an explorer."