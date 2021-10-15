  1. Sify.com
  4. Richa Chadha surprises Ali Fazal on his birthday by visiting him on his film's set

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 15th, 2021, 17:15:03hrs
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): It's a working birthday for actor Ali Fazal as he is currently shooting for 'Khufiya' in Delhi, but his girlfriend Richa Chadha has made sure to make the day special for him. She took a flight to her hometown and paid a visit to Ali on his film sets. Isn't it cute?

She even took to Instagram and posted an adorable selfie with Ali.
"En route to being air borne for bae, on his isspecial day," Richa captioned the post.

Richa and Ali have been dating for a long time now. Their love story started on the sets of the film 'Fukrey'. The two were supposed to get married last year. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown hindered their plans. (ANI)

