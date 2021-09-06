Richa Chadha wants all-female crew for maiden production venture

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha aspires to have an all-female crew with her maiden production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls', where women can showcase the best of their abilities in front of and behind the camera.

Richa said: "It's always refreshing that a story centred around a feminist story is told by the voices of women. It's always exciting and we have seen so many such examples in films and it's always refreshing when these stories are told by a female voice."