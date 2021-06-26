Richa Rathore: Shooting out of Mumbai was a good experience

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Richa Rathore has returned to Mumbai after shooting in Goa and Gujarat for her show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha". She says shooting away from the city had the crew and cast bonding better.

"I am happy to be back in Mumbai. Shooting out of Mumbai was a good change and we got an opportunity to engage more with each other, and our bonds became stronger, which is an important aspect of working together," she said.