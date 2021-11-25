Ricky Gervais joins comedy series 'Greenlight - German Genius' inspired by his tweet

According to Variety, the eight-episode series, which has started shooting in Berlin, satirises the German television industry. Two years ago the 'After Life' writer and actor sent a public message via Twitter to German actor Kida Ramadan praising his portrayal of character Toni Hamady in series '4 Blocks'."Congratulations. Another masterpiece" wrote Gervais.In a case of art imitating life, Ramadan and Gervais will now appear as fictional versions of themselves in 'Greenlight - German Genius', in which Ramadan convincing Gervais to let him make a German adaptation of his hit series 'Extras' after the comedian sends Ramadan a tweet praising his performance in '4 Blocks'.However, Ramadan hits a stumbling block when he realizes there aren't any international celebrities in Germany to cameo in the adaptation all while trying to navigate the choppy waters of the German television industry.Among those appearing in the series will be Detlev Buck, Frederick Lau, Tom Schilling, Veysel Gelin, Olli Schulz, Heike Makatsch, Maria Furtwangler, Sascha Gersak, Katrin Bauerfeind, Britta Hammelstein, Christina Grosse, Trystan Putter, Wim Wenders, Volker Schlondorff, Leander Haussmann, Kurt Kromer, Thorsten Merten, Anne Ratte Polle, Kathrin Angerer, Marc Hosemann, Marvin Kren and many more.'Greenlight - German Genius' is produced by Warner TV Comedy and W&B Television in coooperation with CAB Film, Macadamia and Mothermilk and in collaboration with BBC Studios Germany and Studio Babelsberg.Detlev Buck, Cuneyt Kaya, Constantin Lieb and Seraina Nyikos wrote the scripts with Kaya and Buck directing."'Greenlight - German Genius' satirises the German media landscape and at the same time its own origins," said Anke Greifeneder, VP of the original production at WarnerMedia, adding, "Ricky Gervais' tweet did actually happen and ultimately led to the idea for the series. After the mockumentary 'Other Parents' ('Andere Eltern') and the dramedy 'The Mopes,' we are once again showing a completely different variety of humour in our latest Warner TV Original and are delighted to have attracted this outstanding cast."Quirin Berg, producer and managing director W&B Television and LEONINE Studios added, "What would '4 Blocks' be without Toni Hamady? Hard to imagine. But what would Toni Hamady be without '4 Blocks?' It's a fascinating question and impetus for a snapshot of our industry - humorous, not seen before and with a sensational ensemble - taken from the real-life of the thoroughly self-reflective lead actor Kida Ramadan."As per Variety, Berg, Max Wiedemann, Angelique Kommer, Detlev Buck, Cuneyt Kaya and Kida Ramadan executive produce alongside Hannes Heyelmann and Greifeneder for Warner TV Comedy. (ANI)