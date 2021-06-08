Ricky Martin: Want to normalise families like mine

Los Angeles, June 8 (IANS) Singer-actor Ricky Martin, who lives with his husband Jwan Yosef, and has four children Lucia, Valentino, Matteo, and Renn, has opened up about the family.

"I just want to normalise families like mine. I know it's very interesting for a lot of people who tell me, 'Thank you Ricky for posting that picture with you and your husband and your kids. That made me feel better about myself'," Martin said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".