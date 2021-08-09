Ridley Scott will be honoured with Cartier Glory to Filmmaker Award at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): The BAFTA Award-winning director-producer Ridley Scott is set to be honoured with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker award at the 78th Venice International Film Festival for his "original contribution to the contemporary film industry."



Variety reported that the ceremony for Scott will take place on September 10 in the Sala Grande (Palazzo del Cinema) before the out-of-competition screening of his new film, 'The Last Duel' with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck.

Venice festival director Alberto Barbera said in a statement that "His personal approach to genre films, which successfully reconciles the requirements of entertainment, the expectations of the general public and the demands of critics, is the most distinctive element of Ridley Scott's filmmaking."

"Throughout his amazing and prolific career, which counts just short of thirty films completed with astonishing frequency, Scott has demonstrated his ability to navigate the most disparate genres with ease, injecting new lifeblood into each one of them," Variety quoted Barbera adding, "his indisputable merits include the extraordinary visual talent and painterly taste he has demonstrated in the creation of sumptuous Baroque and graphically majestic images, accompanied by a rare and priceless talent for directing actors."

Ridley Scott has enriched the world of cinema with his productions since the 70s and has unequivocally become a mainstay in contemporary artistic creation. He has directed the science fiction horror film 'Alien', the neo-noir dystopian film 'Blade Runner', the road adventure film 'Thelma and Louise', the historical drama film 'Gladiator', the war film 'Black Hawk Down', and the science fiction film 'The Martian'.

Meanwhile, on the film front, he will be presenting his next historical drama 'The Last Duel', which is a tale of betrayal and revenge set against 14th century France and is produced by 20th Century Studios.

The movie revolves around the story of a woman who claims that she has been raped by her husband's best friend. But when no one believes her accusation, her husband challenges his friend to a duel, the last legally sanctioned duel in the country's history. (ANI)

