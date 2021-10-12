Ridley Scott would be 'stupid' not to direct 'Gladiator' sequel

There are speculations that a follow-up to the 2000 historical epic is in the works and Scott shared that it would be foolish if he didn't make the blockbuster, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Oct 12 (IANS) Four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott says he would be "critically stupid" not to direct a 'Gladiator' sequel.

He told 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2: "How could I not do that? It would be critically stupid of me not to do that, wouldn't it?"

The original movie starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a role that landed him the Best Actor honour at the Oscars, but he will not be returning for the potential sequel as his character met his maker in the first flick.

Scott previously shared that he would start work on the picture once he finishes shooting 'Kitbag', a movie about Napoleon Bonaparte starring Joaquin Phoenix and Jodie Comer.

The 83-year-old filmmaker said: "I'm already having (the next) 'Gladiator' written now. So when I've done Napoleon, 'Gladiator' will be ready to go."

The filmmaker, whose previous credits include 'Alien' and 'Thelma & Louise', regards 'Gladiator' as one of his career highlights.

He shared: "I think 'Gladiator' would have to go up near the top one, two or three, and after nearly 30 movies, that's crazy."

He previously shared that the movie's enduring legacy fills him with a sense of pride.

He said last year: "The standout thing with this film, and 20 years later I can say with confidence that somewhere in the world, today, tonight, that movie will be played on prime-time. And it's 20 years since it came out. Not every movie lasts in that way."

--IANS

dc/ksk/