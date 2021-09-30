  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' to release in India on Oct 22

Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' to release in India on Oct 22

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 30th, 2021, 13:41:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott's upcoming directorial 'The Last Duel' is all set to release in India on October 22.

20th Century Studios' film 'The Last Duel' is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France.

Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

'The Last Duel' stars Oscar winner Matt Damon, two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver, Emmy winner Jodie Comer and two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck.

'The Last Duel' releases on October 22 in theatres across India.

--IANS

dc/kr

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features