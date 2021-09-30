Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' to release in India on Oct 22

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott's upcoming directorial 'The Last Duel' is all set to release in India on October 22.

20th Century Studios' film 'The Last Duel' is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France.

Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.