Rift between Dhanush and Sashikanth over 'Jagame Thandhiram' OTT release!

Sources say that both Dhanush and Sashikanth, the producer of Jagame Thandhiram are not in talking terms over the latter's decision to release the film directly on Netflix. Adding more strength to the rumor, Sashikanth has now unfollowed Dhanush on Twitter and Instagram.

We hear that Dhanush is upset with Sashikanth and hence, he asked Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of his upcoming film Karnan to announce the theatrical release plans on January 31. Yes, now, Karnan is all set to release on April 2. Dhanush thanked Thanu on Twitter for releasing the film in theaters despite he had other options.