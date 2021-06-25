Rihanna covers up matching shark tattoo she got with Drake

Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Rihanna's shark tattoo that she got in 2016, which matches one her then-boyfriend Drake got at the time, appears to be no more, as seen in a recent photo.



According to E! News, after she was photographed during a PDA-packed night out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City, fans noticed the 33-year-old pop star seemed to have covered up the camouflage shark tattoo she got done in 2016.

A source had confirmed to E! News that back then the 'Disturbia' singer and then-boyfriend Drake both got matching shark artwork, which had "special significance" for the pair. Drake got his shark inked on the inside of his arm.

In September 2016, famed artist Bang Bang shared an Instagram photo of Rihanna's tattoo after he had created the piece. "Camo shark for my dear friend @badgalriri," the artist captioned his post at the time.

While the marine life images were forever, the romance wasn't meant to be and had ended not long after the stars got the tattoos. During a sit-down with an entertainment outlet for its magazine's June 2018 issue, Rihanna shared that she and the 34-year-old "Nice for What" vocalist were no longer in contact.

"We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either. It is what it is," she revealed back then. Luckily, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who were first seen spending time together in early 2020, are stronger than ever.

An eyewitness told E! News that the couple spent all night by each other's sides during their June 23 date at an NYC arcade bar. They seemed happy and in love. They had a great time and showed each other plenty of affection on a fun night out," the onlooker shared. (ANI)

