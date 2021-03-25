Rihanna teases new music coming 'soon'

Rihanna took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to express gratitude for all her fans and those who have been a part of making her 'Anti' era happen. 'Anti' is the eighth studio album by the singer, which released in 2016.The singer shared the news of a new song coming soon as she celebrated her album 'Anti' becoming the first by a Black female artist to spend five years on the Billboard 200 chart.Rihanna posted a video of the announcement on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, "grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle #Anti#WomensHistoryMonth congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team."In the comments, a fan asked her to "celebrate by releasing a song."The 'Desperado' singer seemed open to the idea. She replied to the comment, writing "I think I should" and adding a "soon" emoji. "Just 1 tho lol," she followed up.In January, Rihanna celebrated the five-year anniversary of Anti's release with a series of posts she shared on Instagram, including a video montage from some of her music visuals.Expressing her gratitude for her supporters, the Fenty CEO wrote, "thank you navy! #5yearsofANTI #ANTIversary."Anti was Rihanna's eighth studio album and last thus far, as her fans continue to anticipate the nine-time Grammy-winner's next release.The Grammy-nominated album has seen incredible success since it came out in 2016, earning the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart, garnering more than 15 billion streams and selling more than 11 million copies. Fan-favourite songs on the album include 'Work', 'Needed Me', 'Kiss It Better' and 'Sex with Me'.While she hasn't been releasing new music, Rihanna has been focusing on other business ventures over the past few years including her cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty and her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.In January, the star posted a stunning video of herself dancing in her own Savage x Fenty lingerie from the Valentine's Day collection with the caption, "Cupid could NEVA! #ValentinesDayCountdown @savagexfenty."The last time that Rihanna dropped a single was back in 2016 with the release of her single 'Sledgehammer'. The only two songs that followed in the years since then were collaborations: 2017's 'Lemon' with N.E.R.D. 'Believe It' with PartyNextDoor.In 2017, Rihanna also appeared in a handful of songs as a featured artist: the Future song 'Selfish', the DJ Khaled track 'Wild Thoughts' with Bryson Tiller, and Kendrick Lamar's 'Loyalty'. (ANI)