Rima Kallingal in Stunt Silva's directorial debut with Samuthirakani!

Famous Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal had also acted in a Tamil film titled Yuvan Yuvathi . Now, after a hiatus, she has acted in a Tamil film directed by famous action choreographer Stunt Silva.

Penned by director Vijay, Samuthirakani and Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan are also playing pivotal characters in the yet-untitled film.

Thiruda Thirudi director Subramaniam Siva also essays an important role in the film. Siva took to his Facebook page to laud Stunt Silva saying that he didn't expect such a well-made feel-good film from an action choreographer.

Silva has already completed the film and the dubbing work is currently in progress. Sources say that the makers are planning for a possible theatrical after the lockdown.