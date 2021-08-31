Rinku Rajguru: In 'Ankahi Kahaniya', I play a woman trying to escape grim reality

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Best known for her performance in the film 'Sairat', National Award-winning actress Rinku Rajguru says that in her upcoming Netflix release she is playing a role she has never essayed before.

In a conversation with IANS, Rinku said: "From all the characters that I have done till now this one is totally different. Manjari, my character, wants to do so much in life but she is oppressed and everything is bottled up inside her because of her situation at home and the way she lives. We are portraying the 1980s, so it was a little difficult to get under the skin of the character, but it was fun."