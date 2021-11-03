'Rise of Shyam' promo reinforces hype around 'Shyam Singha Roy'

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) The makers of Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy' dropped the promo of the first single from the movie. As the promo introduces 'Shyam Singha Roy's crux, it is shown that the movie is set in 1970 in the backdrop of Calcutta.

The music composed by Mickey J. Meyer is appealing, which hints at a blockbuster music album ahead. Also, the song promo was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, introducing the lyricists, who have worked in every language.